The accused allegedly contaminated samosas to defame the firm that had gotten the fresh catering contract.

Five people have been booked by the Pune Police after condoms, stones and gutkha (a chewing tobacco product) were found in samosas supplied to a prominent automobile company in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, as per an ANI report.

The accused have been identified as Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh, and Vicky Shaikh. According to the police, the incident took place at the automobile company, where the catering was handled by a subcontracting firm, Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Catalyst Service had outsourced the samosa supply to another firm, Manohar Enterprises.

The police revealed that Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, who were employees of Manohar Enterprises, had allegedly stuffed condoms, gutka, and stones into the samosas. "Further, while questioning the accused, it was revealed that the employees of SRA Enterprises (whose contracts were cancelled earlier for adulterations) had sent its two employees to Manohar Enterprises to adulterate food supplied to the company to defame Manohar Enterprises," the police added, as quoted by ANI. Three of the accused are the partners of SRA Enterprises.

"Out of the five accused, the three partners had allegedly planted the other two workers to ensure the firm that had gotten the fresh contract would get defamed," the police stated, as quoted by ANI.

SRA Enterprises was removed from the contract earlier after a first aid bandage was found in the samosa supplied to the automobile company.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 328 (causing harm by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and further investigation is ongoing.

