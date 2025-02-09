Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane’s movie surpasses original lifetime earnings

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's 2016 heartbreaking romantic movie Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as a surprising hit at the box office during its second run on the big screen.

The movie, which failed to earn much in its original run, was re-released in theatres with almost no buzz on February 7. Surprisingly, it took the box office by storm and emerged as the number one movie this Friday despite a couple of new re-releases, including Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

The movie was a disaster in its first attempt nine years ago, in 2016, but it has managed to change its fortunes with a repeat run, possibly due to the film's immense popularity on television.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office Collection In its two-day re-release run, Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, has surpassed its original lifetime earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sanam Teri Kasam witnessed a 15 per cent jump in its earnings on Saturday, February 8, to earn a net approximate of ₹5 crore.

On Day 1 of its release on Friday, the movie stunned the box office with an opening of over ₹4.25 crore, which is more than three times its original run's opening day collection.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's love story had an excellent two days at the box office. It minted a total of ₹9.50 crore (net), outgrossing its lifetime original domestic collection of ₹9 crore.

Sacnilk reported that Sanam Teri Kasam eyes another jump on Sunday, with which its opening weekend can rise to around ₹15 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam: Plot Sanam Teri Kasam is a tragic romantic drama about Saraswati (Mawra Hocane), a traditional girl disowned by her family, and Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a misunderstood bad boy with a painful past.