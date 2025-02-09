Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane’s movie surpasses original lifetime earnings

Sanam Teri Kasam has made a remarkable comeback at the box office, grossing 9.50 crore in its re-release. Originally released in 2016, the film's second run has outperformed its original earnings.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated9 Feb 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Sanam Teri Kasam was a disaster in its first attempt nine years ago(X)

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's 2016 heartbreaking romantic movie Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as a surprising hit at the box office during its second run on the big screen.

The movie, which failed to earn much in its original run, was re-released in theatres with almost no buzz on February 7. Surprisingly, it took the box office by storm and emerged as the number one movie this Friday despite a couple of new re-releases, including Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

The movie was a disaster in its first attempt nine years ago, in 2016, but it has managed to change its fortunes with a repeat run, possibly due to the film's immense popularity on television.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release Box Office Collection

In its two-day re-release run, Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, has surpassed its original lifetime earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sanam Teri Kasam witnessed a 15 per cent jump in its earnings on Saturday, February 8, to earn a net approximate of 5 crore.

On Day 1 of its release on Friday, the movie stunned the box office with an opening of over 4.25 crore, which is more than three times its original run's opening day collection.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's love story had an excellent two days at the box office. It minted a total of 9.50 crore (net), outgrossing its lifetime original domestic collection of 9 crore.

Sacnilk reported that Sanam Teri Kasam eyes another jump on Sunday, with which its opening weekend can rise to around 15 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam: Plot

Sanam Teri Kasam is a tragic romantic drama about Saraswati (Mawra Hocane), a traditional girl disowned by her family, and Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a misunderstood bad boy with a painful past.

As Inder helps transform Saraswati’s life, love blossoms between them, but fate has heartbreaking plans, leading to a tear-jerking climax.

 

 

 

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 08:28 AM IST
