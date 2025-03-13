Sangla Holi is a unique and culturally-rich celebration observed in the Sangla Valley, located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, India. Unlike the mainstream Holi festivities filled with vibrant colours and loud revelry, Sangla Holi is a more spiritual and traditional observance. It is deeply rooted in the local customs of the Kinnauri people.

The celebration usually begins a few days before Rang Panchami and continues for about a week. People from nearby villages gather in the Sangla Valley, dressed in traditional Kinnauri attire.

The focus is not just on colours but music, dance and devotion. Locals play traditional instruments like the Ransingha (curved trumpet), nagada, dhol and karnal as they perform group dances in circles.

These folk dances are not only a form of celebration but are also considered a form of prayer. They are offered to deities for prosperity and harmony.

Sangla Holi marks the victory of good over evil, aligning with the mythological story of Holika and Prahlad. However, in Kinnaur, the focus is more on seasonal change and nature worship.

Offerings are made to the local deities and ancestral spirits. People thank them for protection through the harsh winter and seek blessings for the upcoming agricultural season.

Community bonding Another key aspect of Sangla Holi is the strong community bonding it fosters. Villagers eat together, sing together and celebrate as one, reinforcing. Alcohol made from barley and millet, known as chhang, is also shared among adults as part of the celebration.

To reach Sangla Valley, you can fly to Chandigarh or Shimla, then travel by taxi or bus. Trains to Kalka or Chandigarh are options, followed by road travel. The most scenic route is by road from Delhi or Shimla. Plan ahead for bus departures or hire a taxi.