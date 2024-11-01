Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate son’s birthday separately in Dubai; Internet says, ‘child emotionally disconnected’

Shoaib Malik celebrated his son Izhaan's sixth birthday in Dubai, sharing heartfelt messages on Instagram. Despite the joy, comments from followers highlighted concerns about Izhaan's emotional disconnect with his father amid the family's recent changes.

Published1 Nov 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Screengrab from the video posted on Instagram by Shoaib Malik.
Screengrab from the video posted on Instagram by Shoaib Malik.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's sixth birthday in Dubai. Izhaan enjoyed special celebrations with both parents, who expressed their love and joy through heartfelt Instagram posts.

“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. you are the reason for my smile 💙 Happy birthday laddu ❤️”

Also Read: Is tennis sensation Sania Mirza marrying Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami? This is what her father says

One of the pictures captures Sania kissing Izhaan on the cheek, while another shows the birthday boy beaming next to his cake. The cake features a playful design of Ronaldo holding Izhaan's hand, with both sporting the iconic jersey number 7.

 

Shoaib Malik in a post on Instagram wrote, “Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love Izzu🤍 Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud.”

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s point-blank response on marriage with Sania Mirza

 

One follower on Shoaib's Instagram post commented, “There is a huge difference in bonding...the child is so shy this time as he is standing with an unknown person. It's really heartbreaking.”

A user noted, "Izhaan has changed.. he is more comfortable with asad(his uncle) than his father.. he couldn’t even have an eye contact with his own father.."

Another user claimed that Izhaan appeared disconnected, stating, “The child is disconnected with the vibe.”

A third user expressed concern over Izhaan's happiness, saying, “Shoaib, you have consciously lost and destroyed your beautiful family.”

Another penned, “When a child is emotionally disconnected it shows. Kids are real!”

Also Read: Shoaib Malik gets married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. Izhaan currently lives with Sania. On January 20, 2024, Shoaib announced on social media that he had remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed. In response, Sania's family released a statement clarifying that she and Shoaib had been divorced for a few months.

The statement expressed that Sania wishes Shoaib well on his new journey and requested fans and well-wishers to respect her privacy during this sensitive time.

