Business News/ News / Trends/  Sania Mirza’s divorce from Shoaib Malik: What’s the difference between Talaaq and Khula in Islam?

Sania Mirza’s divorce from Shoaib Malik: What’s the difference between Talaaq and Khula in Islam?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shoaib Malik confirmed his marriage to actress Pakistani Sana Javed, putting an end to speculation about his split from Sania Mirza. It was later revealed that Mirza had filed for divorce through a process known as 'khula'.

Sania Mirza filed for a divorce after having been unhappy with husband Shoaib Malik seeing other women

Shoaib Malik revealed through a social media post on January 20 that he had married well-known Pakistani actress Sana Javed. This was his third marriage. The announcement put an end to the speculations about his split from Sania Mirza. Even though it was initially unclear if Malik and the Indian tennis legend were divorced, there was more clarity later on.

A family source revealed to PTI that it was Sania Mirza who had filed for a divorce. "It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source.

Also Read: Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, netizens react

Pakistani publication Geo TV earlier reported that the divorce proceeding had started as early as late 2022. It cited sources to reveal that Sania had been unhappy with Malik meeting other women. While she had been ignoring it for a while, the finest women's tennis player India has ever produced lost her patience with her husband and took the step.

The Pakistani publication also revealed that Shoaib Malik’s family was “very sad" with the divorce. Therefore, they did not attend his wedding.

Talaaq vs Khula in Islam

In Islamic law, Talaaq and Khula are two ways to get a divorce, but they start differently.

Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi indicted in un-Islamic nikah case

In Talaaq, the husband decides to divorce. He tells his wife he wants a divorce, either by speaking or writing. Then, there's a waiting time called 'iddah' to see if they can fix things. If they can't, the divorce is final after this time.

In Khula, on the contrary, the wife takes the initiative for a divorce. Usually, she gives back her dowry or wedding gifts. Like Talaaq, there's a waiting time, but here it's more about the wife wanting to leave.

Also Read: Italy's Giorgia Meloni says no place for Islam in Europe: 'There is a problem of compatibility'

A wife may seek Khula in various situations. Abuse or neglect, irreconcilable marital differences, or financial neglect by the husband can be some of the reasons. She may ask for a divorce if the husband is absent for a prolonged period. Additionally, she may also initiate the process for personal reasons such as emotional dissatisfaction or differing life goals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
