Shoaib Malik, on January 20, confirmed his third marriage to renowned actor Sana Javed. This event took place in Karachi, concluding much speculation about his potential separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. This news has generated a buzz in the media landscape of Pakistan, with various outlets covering different aspects of this unfolding story.

Shoaib Malik’s manager, Arsalan Shah later confirmed the news. “Wishing the new couple an amazing life ahead filled with happiness and joy!" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The union between the former Pakistan cricket captain and Sana Javed marks a new chapter in the cricketer's personal life. Pakistani media reports highlighted the absence of Malik's family members at the wedding. The Pakistan Daily reported concerns raised by Malik's sisters regarding his divorce from Mirza.

They expressed serious reservations about the separation. However, there has been no public comment from Malik's sisters about his third marriage. Sania Mirza has maintained silence on the development as well even though her cryptic post a couple of days ago sparked speculation.

Geo TV earlier reported citing sources that Sania Mirza had been unhappy with her husband “meeting other women". The source added that the Indian tennis icon had been ignoring the issue for a while. “Sania took this step after she lost her patience with her spouse," the publication added.

DAWN called the announcement of Shaoib-Sana’s marriage a “shock move". The declaration left “netizens shocked at the revelation", it added.

Adding to the intrigue, a family insider shared with PTI that Sania Mirza had initiated divorce proceedings. They referenced the term 'khula', which is a Muslim woman's right to unilaterally end her marriage.

‘Power Couple’

The marriage of Malik and Mirza in April 2010 was a significant event. It took place in Hyderabad, Mirza's hometown. Following their marriage, Shoaib and Sania - called the ‘Power Couple" - resided in Dubai. Their relationship, often in the public eye, has been a topic of interest over the years. The recent developments have once again brought their personal lives to the forefront of media discussions.

