Sania Mirza was unhappy with Shoaib Malik ‘meeting other women’: Pakistani media reacts to divorce
Shoaib Malik earlier confirmed his third marriage to actor Sana Javed, ending speculation about his separation from Sania Mirza.
Shoaib Malik, on January 20, confirmed his third marriage to renowned actor Sana Javed. This event took place in Karachi, concluding much speculation about his potential separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. This news has generated a buzz in the media landscape of Pakistan, with various outlets covering different aspects of this unfolding story.