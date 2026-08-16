Sania Mirza's quirky extra hour socialising ‘against will’ for son post goes viral; netizens cheer Motherhood Chronicle

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently shared a quirky Instagram Reel, joking that she was forced to socialise “against her will” for an extra hour while waiting for her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, to finish football practice.

In the viral video, Sania is seen holding Izhaan's bag and waiting for him to finish chatting with friends.

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“My kid has no idea how much socialising I do against my will for him,” she wrote on the video, captioned: “We should have left an hour ago, bro.”

Also Read | Sania Mirza recalls feeling ‘empty’ day after retirement from tennis

Watch video here:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. The couple officially announced their separation in 2024. Izhaan currently lives with Sania in India.

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How did netizens react? Social media users, especially women, related deeply to the video. A netizen even called it a chapter in the book titled “The Motherhood Chronicles”.

“I know this feeling!” a user said. “Definitely had to do❤️,” another added.

“It's called The Motherhood Chronicles! All this data goes into your book, which u hand him over when, as a teen, he rolls his eyes at you when u say, 'Let's visit someone',” a user commented.

“Aaagh! The sacrifices a mother has to make for her kids are even bigger than waking up for kids in the middle of the night,” said another user.

In another heartfelt comment, a woman wrote: “Here’s a mother, and she will adjust herself to every situation because of her kid. Will always have her kids’ backs. Will be a present mom, and her kid will never feel left out because the mother will sacrifice her comfort for the kid.”

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What was her parents' plan B if Sania Mirza's tennis career failed? In a recent episode of the podcast Serving It Up With Sania, the tennis star sat down with her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, and asked them, “What was Plan B?” had her career not taken off.

“What was Plan B? Because there was one in a billion chances that it was not going to work out. Like literally one in a billion, and we're not even exaggerating here. So what was Plan B at that point?” she asked.

Her mother, Nasima Mirza, instantly answered: "Get you married."

Sania cheekily replied, “Well, that didn't work out.”

Keeping the light-hearted mood going, Nasima joked, "Plan B is for all parents. If you don't want to study or play, then get married."

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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