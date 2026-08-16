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Sania Mirza's quirky extra hour socialising ‘against will’ for son post goes viral; netizens cheer Motherhood Chronicle

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. The couple officially announced their separation in 2024. Izhaan currently lives with Sania in India.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Aug 2026, 07:26 PM IST
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Sania Mirza at son's football practice
Sania Mirza at son's football practice
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Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently shared a quirky Instagram Reel, joking that she was forced to socialise “against her will” for an extra hour while waiting for her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, to finish football practice.

In the viral video, Sania is seen holding Izhaan's bag and waiting for him to finish chatting with friends.

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“My kid has no idea how much socialising I do against my will for him,” she wrote on the video, captioned: “We should have left an hour ago, bro.”

Also Read | Sania Mirza recalls feeling ‘empty’ day after retirement from tennis

Watch video here:

Also Read | Sania Mirza opens up on life after divorce, ‘biggest challenge’ she faces now

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. The couple officially announced their separation in 2024. Izhaan currently lives with Sania in India.

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How did netizens react?

Social media users, especially women, related deeply to the video. A netizen even called it a chapter in the book titled “The Motherhood Chronicles”.

“I know this feeling!” a user said. “Definitely had to do❤️,” another added.

“It's called The Motherhood Chronicles! All this data goes into your book, which u hand him over when, as a teen, he rolls his eyes at you when u say, 'Let's visit someone',” a user commented.

“Aaagh! The sacrifices a mother has to make for her kids are even bigger than waking up for kids in the middle of the night,” said another user.

In another heartfelt comment, a woman wrote: “Here’s a mother, and she will adjust herself to every situation because of her kid. Will always have her kids’ backs. Will be a present mom, and her kid will never feel left out because the mother will sacrifice her comfort for the kid.”

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Also Read | Mohammed Shami's point-blank response on marriage with Sania Mirza

What was her parents' plan B if Sania Mirza's tennis career failed?

In a recent episode of the podcast Serving It Up With Sania, the tennis star sat down with her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, and asked them, “What was Plan B?” had her career not taken off.

“What was Plan B? Because there was one in a billion chances that it was not going to work out. Like literally one in a billion, and we're not even exaggerating here. So what was Plan B at that point?” she asked.

Her mother, Nasima Mirza, instantly answered: "Get you married."

Sania cheekily replied, “Well, that didn't work out.”

Keeping the light-hearted mood going, Nasima joked, "Plan B is for all parents. If you don't want to study or play, then get married."

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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