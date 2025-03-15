Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan shared a romantic Instagram post for her husband and Indian cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah, as the duo marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 15.

In her post, Sanjana shared a cute picture with the cricketer alongside a chorus from the Bollywood song ‘Tu hai toh’ in the caption.

Check out Sanjana Ganesan's post for Jasprit Bumrah here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users poured congratulatory messages in the comment section and wished the couple a happy anniversary.

“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” a user exclaimed, while another said, “Super Couple!”

“Couples like them are the reason we still believe in dedicating every second of a life for someone,” a user commented.

However, a particular comment picked interest. The user claimed that the couple is expecting a second child.

“Nice. They gonna have a new baby soon,” the user said.

Several netizens also made a parody of the chorus used by Sanjana to depict Bumrah's supremacy in the field. “Tu hai toh batsmen ko darr lagta hai. Tu hai toh India ko accha lagta hai,” a user said.

In 2021, the couple married in a private ceremony in Goa, attended by close family and friends. They shared dreamy wedding pictures on social media, captioned, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Rumours about their romance surfaced when Bumrah took a break from cricket in early 2021, fueling speculation about his wedding plans.

The couple often shares glimpses of their happy moments on social media, though they prefer to keep their personal life mostly private.

