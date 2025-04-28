Sanjana Ganesan slams trolls for commenting on baby Bumrah based on 3-second clip: ‘You know NOTHING about our son…’

Sanjana Ganesan, sports broadcaster and wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, slammed the online trolls for mocking baby Bumrah, Angad, based on a 3-second clip played during the Mumbai Indians (MI) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Online bullies shared Angad Bumrah's clip on social media platforms and made several claims about the 1.5-year-old boy, including that on his mental health, based on the infant's facial expressions.

Enraged by the online scrutiny of her child, Sanjana shared a strongly worded message on her Instagram story and wrote: “Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment.”

Sanjana said that she and Jasprit have done everything in their power to keep Angad away from social media “because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be”.

However, while she said she understands the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, Sanjana added that they were only there “to support Jasprit and nothing else”.

She emphasised that the couple has “no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news” and slammed the “unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage.”

Sanjana Ganesan also schooled the trolls for using mental health terms like “trauma” and “depression” for a 1.5-year-old child and said, “He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad.”

“You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that,” she said, adding that a little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world. Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in March. They welcomed their son, Angad, in September 2023.

The couple often shares glimpses of their happy moments on social media, though they prefer to keep their personal life mostly private.

MI vs LSG In Sunday's IPL match, Jasprit Bumrah made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian pace spearhead achieved the milestone during MI's match against the LSG, where he produced a brilliant spell of 4/22 to guide his team to a crucial victory.