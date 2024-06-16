Sanjay Dutt shares heartwarming message on Father’s Day 2024; Bollywood actor pays tribute to Sunil Dutt

Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honoring and celebrating fathers and father figures. It's a day to show appreciation for their hard work, dedication, and the love they provide. Whether through heartfelt gifts, words of gratitude, or spending quality time together, Father's Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the significant roles they play in our lives.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2024! Top 10 quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to celebrate fatherhood To celebrate this special occasion, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt, reflecting the deep love and gratitude he feels for him who helped shape his dreams and identity.

Taking to X, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father’s Day Dad”

Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father’s Day Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NXL9iRbYL — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 16, 2024

The father-son bond was evident in Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s “bad boy” Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2024! Google Doodle honours ‘fathers and fatherhood’ Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father also shared a special glimpse of his daughter. He wrote, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad.”

Allu Arjun who will be seen in Pushpa 2 also shared a picture with his father.

Happy Father’s Day … to every father in the world 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ctE89upq2q — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 16, 2024

Actor Chiranjeevi wrote, “Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father’s Day to All !”