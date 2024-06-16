Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Sanjay Dutt shares heartwarming message on Father's Day 2024; Bollywood actor pays tribute to Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shares heartwarming message on Father's Day 2024; Bollywood actor pays tribute to Sunil Dutt

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Father's Day is a special occasion to honor fathers and father figures for their hard work and love. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt. Other actors like Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun also shared Father's Day messages.

Sanjay Dutt's heartwarming message for late Sunil Dutt on Father's Day 2024

Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honoring and celebrating fathers and father figures. It's a day to show appreciation for their hard work, dedication, and the love they provide. Whether through heartfelt gifts, words of gratitude, or spending quality time together, Father's Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the significant roles they play in our lives.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2024! Top 10 quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to celebrate fatherhood

To celebrate this special occasion, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt, reflecting the deep love and gratitude he feels for him who helped shape his dreams and identity.

Taking to X, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father’s Day Dad"

Also Read: Father’s Day 2024: Why should term life insurance be every dad’s priority?

The father-son bond was evident in Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s “bad boy" Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2024! Google Doodle honours ‘fathers and fatherhood’

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father also shared a special glimpse of his daughter. He wrote, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Also Read: Father’s Day 2024: Significance, history and five best ways to celebrate the day with your dad

Allu Arjun who will be seen in Pushpa 2 also shared a picture with his father.

Actor Chiranjeevi wrote, “Father is the First Hero, to Every Child! Happy Father’s Day to All !"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.