Actor Sanjay Dutt may soon reunite with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for Vaastav 2, which is supposedly a sequel to his 1999 hit gangster drama, reported India Today quoting Pinkvilla. The first part of the movie was a superhit at the box office.

Though there has been no official announcement yet, rumours have it that Sanjay and Mahesh are in talks to convert the film into a franchise 26 years after its release.

Pinkvilla published a report and suggested that director of the planned movie is still working on the screenplay. Once it is finalised, both the director and Mahesh Manjrekar will sit on the screenplay and move forward.

According to the report, the movie may be a two-hero film and most likely to be one of the biggest gangster dramas ever made in India.

The source first said, as quoted by Pinkvilla, "It's a franchise film, and not a continuation. Mahesh has cracked an idea that is in sync with the world of Vaastav and has discussed the same with Sanjay Dutt, who is all excited and charged up to play Raghu again. Mahesh is presently working to develop the idea into a screenplay and Sanju is waiting to hear the entire subject."

Search for young actor: Among other details, the makers may look for a big name from the younger generation to cast alongside original 'Raghu' in the film. "It's a two-hero subject and once the script is locked, Mahesh and his team will look at casting an actor from the younger generation to play the parallel lead," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

The report further said the team is expected to finalise the casting by mid-2025 and the shooting may begin by the end of this year.