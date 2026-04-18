Sanjiv Goenka opens up on ‘punching bag’ treatment on social media over ‘one incident’; ‘it would be foolish to tell…’

Sanjiv Goenka had been at the centre of social media criticism when results don't go Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) way in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The LSG owner first made the headlines when his animated chat with then skipper KL Rahul broke the internet. A similar-looking incident took place in the 2026 season, after LSG's opening loss to Delhi Capitals.

Unlike the owners of other teams in the IPL. Goenka makes sure he meets his players after every match. After LSG's loss to Delhi Capitals, Goenka was pictured with Pant, head coach Justin Langer and Director of Cricket Tom Moddy in a during a chat on the ground, sparking speculations of a possible rift again inside the team.

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Clarifying his relationship with Pant, the LSG owner clarified that his interaction was far from what was potrayed. “You know with Rishabh, there has never been a daat (scolding) situation. This is social media. Things like Sanjiv Goenka raised his hand like this, it gets them views, right? So, make Sanjiv Goenka a punching bag,” Goenka told NDTV.

“I am naturally a person who talks with gestures. So, I am now learning to keep my hands behind, because everything, you can take an angle out of context. There are so many morphed versions, there are so many AI generated versions. But, that's it. What can I do? I can only be myself. At the end of the day, I am fairly clear of being me,” added the 65-year-old.

'One incident doesn't define a person' The LSG owner emphasized that in an era of social media, people often make judgements based on a single incident. "People need to understand that one incident doesn't define a person. We make mistakes, we learn, and we ensure we don't repeat them. The dressing room is happy, and the environment is positive; these outside narratives aren't actual issues," he added.

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Goenka's “one incident” referred to his animated chat with Rahul after Sunrisers Hyderabad overhauled LSG's 160-plus total in just nine overs while chasing in IPL 2024. Rahul was released by LSG before the 2025 season as the India star found a new home in Delhi Capitals.

Does Sanjiv Goenka interfere in team's decisions? The LSG's owner's interactions with Rahul and Pant faced criticisms not just from the fans but also experts like Michael Vaughan. Even former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi stated, “Like I told you. He is not fit to own an @IPL - you can hear it from his own mouth @DrSanjivGoenka - what else one needs to know. Owning a sports team @LucknowIPL is one the greatest responsibility globally for an owner. It’s not about profit.”