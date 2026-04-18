Sanjiv Goenka opens up on ‘punching bag’ treatment on social media over ‘one incident’; ‘it would be foolish to tell…’

Sanjiv Goenka had been at the centre of social media criticism when results don't go Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) way in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The LSG owner first made the headlines when his animated chat with then skipper KL Rahul broke the internet. A similar-looking incident took place in the 2026 season, after LSG's opening loss to Delhi Capitals.

Unlike the owners of other teams in the IPL. Goenka makes sure he meets his players after every match. After LSG's loss to Delhi Capitals, Goenka was pictured with Pant, head coach Justin Langer and Director of Cricket Tom Moddy in a during a chat on the ground, sparking speculations of a possible rift again inside the team.

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Also Read | Sanjiv Goenka gets emotional as Rishabh Pant leads Super Giants from front

Clarifying his relationship with Pant, the LSG owner clarified that his interaction was far from what was potrayed. “You know with Rishabh, there has never been a daat (scolding) situation. This is social media. Things like Sanjiv Goenka raised his hand like this, it gets them views, right? So, make Sanjiv Goenka a punching bag,” Goenka told NDTV.

“I am naturally a person who talks with gestures. So, I am now learning to keep my hands behind, because everything, you can take an angle out of context. There are so many morphed versions, there are so many AI generated versions. But, that's it. What can I do? I can only be myself. At the end of the day, I am fairly clear of being me,” added the 65-year-old.

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'One incident doesn't define a person' The LSG owner emphasized that in an era of social media, people often make judgements based on a single incident. "People need to understand that one incident doesn't define a person. We make mistakes, we learn, and we ensure we don't repeat them. The dressing room is happy, and the environment is positive; these outside narratives aren't actual issues," he added.

Also Read | Lalit Modi calls Sanjiv Goenka a ‘clown’ in row over IPL credit

Goenka's “one incident” referred to his animated chat with Rahul after Sunrisers Hyderabad overhauled LSG's 160-plus total in just nine overs while chasing in IPL 2024. Rahul was released by LSG before the 2025 season as the India star found a new home in Delhi Capitals.

Does Sanjiv Goenka interfere in team's decisions? The LSG's owner's interactions with Rahul and Pant faced criticisms not just from the fans but also experts like Michael Vaughan. Even former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi stated, “Like I told you. He is not fit to own an @IPL - you can hear it from his own mouth @DrSanjivGoenka - what else one needs to know. Owning a sports team @LucknowIPL is one the greatest responsibility globally for an owner. It’s not about profit.”

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Asked whether he actually interferes in team's decisions, Goenka said it "would be foolish" on his part. “I mean, for a person, who has never really played cricket, it would be foolish to tell my cricketers how to play. I have a team of experts and its a big team,” added Goenka.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in