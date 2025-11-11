Sanju Samson birthday today: Check net worth of Indian cricketer who is among the highest-paid IPL players

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is celebrating his 31st birthday today on November 11. Samson, the Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper and batter, was a part of the winning team of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the 2025 Asia Cup.

Wishing Samson on his birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Winner of 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and 2025 Asia Cup 🏆. Here's wishing #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson a very happy birthday.”

Samson has been the face of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than a decade now, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

Rajasthan Royals, in talks of trading their captain, Samson, to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, wished their “special player” on his birthday on X.

In the birthday wish, they wrote: “A special player with special talent celebrates his super special day today! 🥳🎂 Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to the one and only Showman - Sanju Samson! Keep smiling and entertaining us, Sanju Baba! 🙌”

Sanju Samson Net Worth According to media reports, Sanju Samson has an estimated net worth of ₹80–86 crore as of August 2025. This places him among the wealthiest young cricketers in the country.

Samson's earnings mainly stem from his IPL contracts, BCCI retainers, and match fees. His brand endorsement deals and long-term investments have also helped him build a robust asset base, beyond the cricket pitch.

IPL contract Sanju Samson's IPL contract is the single largest contributor to the cricketer's net worth. From an ₹8 lakh rookie contract in 2013 to leading an IPL franchise, Samson is one of the highest-paid IPL players today. According to reports, he earns a massive salary of ₹18 crore in 2025.

BCCI retainer & match fees As of 2025, Sanju Samson is listed under Grade C central contracts of the BCCI. Under this, he is entitled to an annual retainer of ₹1 crore.

Additionally, Samson gets a per-match fee of ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for ODIs, and ₹3 lakh for T20Is whenever he represents Team India.

His total income from BCCI payments and match appearances is estimated to be around ₹2–3 crore annually.

Endorsements After over a decade of ruling the cricketing scene in India, Sanju Samson has also landed himself a solid side income from brand endorsements. Currently, he is the face for top brands like Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, the Adi Group, and Single.id.

According to media reports, he charges around ₹25-40 lakh per deal, contributing ₹5-7 crore to his total annual net worth.

Real estate and luxury cars Sanju Samson, who believes in leading a simple life, is reportedly a smart investor. According to media reports, Samson owns premium residential properties in his home town in Kerala and other Indian cities.