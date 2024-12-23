Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Saphala Ekadashi, which is one of the most important Ekadashis for devotees of Lord Vishnuwould be observed on December 26. Devotees fast on this occasion, and ‘Parana,’ or breaking the fast is an important aspect of the prayers.
In certain cases, Ekadashi fasting is observed on two days. However, for this year, the fast would be broken on December 27, as per the timings given in the Drikpanchang.
Saphala Ekadashi date: Thursday, December 26
Ekadashi Tithi Begins 10:29 PM on Dec 25, 2024
Ekadashi Tithi Ends 12:43 AM on Dec 27, 2024
Parana (Breaking the Fast): Friday, December 27
Parana time 7:12 AM to 9:16 AM
Dwadashi ending time: 2:26 AM on December 28, 2024
It is important to complete the Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi, unless Dwadashi ends before sunrise. Failing to do so is considered an offence.
As per the tradition, Parana should also not be performed during Hari Vasara, which marks the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi. The ideal time for Parana is during the Pratahkal (early morning), and breaking the fast during Madhyahna (midday) should be avoided. If someone fails to break the fast during Pratahkal, the person can perform Parana during mid-day.
In certain cases, Ekadashi fasting is observed on two consecutive days. It is recommended that Smarthas (those following traditional rituals) with family fast only on the first day. The second, alternate Ekadashi fasting, is specifically advised for Sanyasis, widows, and those seeking Moksha.
Saphala Ekadashi is a day dedicated to spiritual discipline, devotion, and receiving divine blessings. By observing the fast on December 26, 2024, and performing Parana at the appropriate time on December 27, devotees can ensure they reap the maximum out of their fasting. For devout followers seeking the love and blessings of Lord Vishnu, observing Ekadashi fasting on both days is highly recommended.
