Sara Ali Khan at Kamakhya Temple: Why celebs and devotees flock to this shrine? How to reach? All you need to know

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Apr 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, a few days before Durga Ashtami.

For the unversed, the Kamakhya Temple in Assam, is considered as one of the most sacred and oldest of the 51 ‘Shakti Peethas’, where body parts of Goddess Sati are believed to have fallen after her self-immolation.

Previously, billionaires Mukesh Ambani, political leaders such as JP Nadda, other celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty have also visited the Kamakhya Temple.

What is it about the shrine that attracts billionaires, celebrities and throngs of devotees alike? Where is the temple? How to reach? LiveMint brings you a round up.

Kamakhya Temple's significance

According to Hindu mythology, the Kamakhya temple's sanctum sanctorum is said to be the place where Goddess Sati's 'yoni' (reproductive organ) fell, making the spot a symbol of feminine power and fertility.

Guwahati: Foreign delegates from different countries visit the Kamakhya temple ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

The Kamakhya Temple stands out from other temples because it doesn’t house an idol. What makes it special is the absence of a deity—its rituals are uniquely focused on worshipping the yoni, symbolising divine feminine power.

Kamakhya Temple's ‘ambubachi’ mela

Kamakhya's annual Ambubachi Mela, which is typically held around June, attracts throngs of pilgrims from across India and around the world.

Guwahati: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during a visit to the Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

The mela honours the menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility and womanhood. During the mela, the temple stays closed for three days, as it’s believed that the Goddess experiences her annual menstrual cycle during this time.

How to reach the Kamakhya Temple?

As the Kamakhya Temple is perched atop a hill, the journey may prove to be slightly challenging. For those planning to visit, be prepared to walk uphill to reach the shrine. An alternative is to take the rock-cut staircase from the base of the Nilachal Hill.

Here are the different travel routes to reach the spot:

By Air

The nearest airport to Kamakhya Temple is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (also known as Guwahati International Airport). It has regular flights from New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and other major Indian cities.

By train

Kamakhya town has its own railway station—Kamakhya Railway Station. However, it’s better to get off at Guwahati Railway Station, the largest in Northeast India, which is well-connected to major cities. After reaching Guwahati, you can hire an auto or metered taxi to the temple spot.

Buses from Assam Tourism Department also ply to and from the temple and the railway station.

By road

Irrespective of which part of the nation you are in, you can always take a car to drive directly to the Kamakhya Temple spot.

Sara Ali Khan at Kamakhya Temple: Why celebs and devotees flock to this shrine? How to reach? All you need to know
