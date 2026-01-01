Sara Tendulkar faces flak over viral video with friends during Goa vacation—netizens recall Sachin's stance on alcohol

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has found herself at the centre of a controversy while she was on a vacation in Goa. She is being subjected to trolling based on a viral video.

In a video going viral on social media, Sara can be seen walking with her friends with a bottle in her hand, which netizens have claimed is a beer bottle.

Sara was reportedly walking near the Arossim beach, Goa.

The alleged alcohol bottle in Sara's hand has sparked a massive trolling spree on the Internet, with netizens taking potshots at her while comparing it to her father's stance on tobacco and alcohol.

What is Sachin Tendulkar's stance on alcohol? Sachin Tendulkar has maintained a “I will never promote alcohol and tobacco” stance for years. Explaining the logic behind his strict stance, Sachin had said it was a promise he made to his father.

“He told me I am a role model and a lot of people will follow what I do. That is why I have never endorsed tobacco products or alcohol,” Sachin said, while sharing that in the 1990s, his bat didn’t have any sticker on it, while everybody else in the team had – because they were being endorsed by two brands in particular: Wills and Four Square.

“I didn’t break the promise that I gave to my father by not endorsing these brands. I got many offers from them to endorse their brand by having their sticker on my bat, but I didn’t want to promote all that,” Sachin said. “I have stayed away from these two things and have never broken the promise to my father.”

Here's what netizens said: Social media users trolled Sara Tendulkar for “not being true to the idols” of her father, with some even going as far as blaming the former cricketer for bad parenting.

“Sachin Tendulkar never promoted things like tobacco, cigarettes, pan masala and alcohol. But he couldn't keep his daughter sara tendulkar away from addiction,” a user said.

Another added, “ Her father is one of some great cricketers and a teetotaller as well. But, failed to instill good values in his daughter. Shameful!”

However, a few users defended Sara and said, "What kind of brain-dead mentality is this? How is Sara having a beer equivalent to Tendulkar promoting alcohol? And can't a daughter have a drink?"

