Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced on December 4 that his daughter Sara has joined as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

Taking to his social media handle, the master blaster wrote, “I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle."

All you need to know about Sara Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar, born on October 12, 1997, is the eldest daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking about her education qualification, Sara completed her schooling in Mumbai and later pursued her master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

Per her Instagram bio, she is a biomedical scientist and a registered nutritionist.

She is among the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following of 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

Reactions on Sara joining STF as Director Netizens praised and congratulated Sara for her new role, expressing admiration for her and her efforts.

One user wrote, “Inherited all good genes from the master." “Wishing her all the best for this noble cause."

"Best wishes to her and all the success in achieving her goals"

“You are great human being with golden heart under the shadows of God of Cricket. Proud of you for your incredible deeds."

“Taking the good work and the legacy forward"

"Your effrots really mean to us and even we proudly say India will definitely grown than before."