Sarfira Box Office Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s movie sells only 1,800 tickets in multiplexes: Report

Sarfira Box Office Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s next release, Sarfira, will hit the theatres on July 12. Meanwhile, the box office advance booking data suggests a bleak picture. This comes after all recent movies starring Akshay Kumar failed to do well at the box office.

The movie has earned ₹30.37 lakh, as per Sacnilk which reported that the numbers go up to ₹63.42 lakh with blocked seats.

Maharashtra leads among Indian states, with ₹13.01 lakh. Gujarat has collected ₹10.63 lakh, Madhya Pradesh ₹5.77 lakh and Karnataka ₹3.03 lakh. In advance booking, Delhi has collected ₹7.32 lakh, Telangana ₹5.51 lakh and West Bengal ₹2.27 lakh.

Among Indian cities, Mumbai leads with ₹7.67 (with blocked seats). Pune has collected ₹3.61 lakh, Gandhinagar ₹5.06 lakh and Hyderabad ₹4.9 lakh. All numbers are calculated with blocked seat data.

Poor ticket sales across multiplexes By noon on July 11, only 1,800 tickets were sold for Sarfira across the top three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as per Bollywood Hungama. Competing with Selfiee and Mission Raniganj, Sarfira might end up with the lowest sales by the end of July 11. Mission Raniganj sold 6,600 tickets and Selfiee sold 8,200 tickets at these multiplexes.

The pre-sales numbers for Sarfira are “alarming”, as per Bollywood Hungama, as it is even worse than Ishq Vishk Rebound, which sold 12,000 tickets. The movie featured newcomers like Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan.

Compared to Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, Sarfira has only one-tenth of the bookings. The numbers are particularly concerning for the Bollywood industry as it's unusual for a film with a top superstar to open so poorly.