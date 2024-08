Indian Telugu-action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani and Priyanka Mohan, earned ₹ 14.75 crore at the box office since its release, with ₹ 5.75 crore on its second day.

According to the website, the movie saw a minor dip in its second-day collection from ₹9 crore on day 1 to ₹5.75 crore on day 2. The movie, produced by DVV Entertainment, had an had an overall 39.34% Telugu Occupancy on Friday.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram BO collection day 2 The movie earned around ₹5.74 crore India (Net) on its second day for all languages. On day 1, the movie had minted ₹9 crore, consisting of ₹8.75 crore from the Telugu version, ₹0.24 crore from the Tamil version, and ₹0.01 crore from the Malayalam version. The movie has been directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment. Along with lead actor Nani, the movie also features Priyanka Arulmohan, S. J. Suryah, Abhirami, and P. Sai Kumar in key roles.

The movie is available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sacnilk did not update about the collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, aka Surya's Saturday.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Telugu star Nani is also known for one of his big hits “Jersey". He is receiving applaud for his performance in the Telugu vigilante action thriller “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram", titled “Surya’s Saturday" in its Hindi dubbed version.