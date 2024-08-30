{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivek Athreya's action drama 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' has hit the big screen. The film features a star-studded cast including Nani, SJ Surya, and Priyanka Mohan. The movie released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, has received highly positive reviews from the audience.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Viewers praise several things about the movie especially performances by SJ Surya and Nani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s take a look at some of the audience reviews. "#SJSuryah is an absolute menace in #SaripodhaaSanivaaram"

“Damn man !! Absolutely mind-blowing. #Nani is definitely the next big superstar in Telugu Cinema. #SJSuryah is a genius who in spite of playing the same character, can blow you away. Don't miss this film guys"

“@iam_SJSuryah is in Top form, he just nailed it. @NameisNani was Excellent. Very Good first half followed by decent latter half. Effective writing & Excellent screenplay by #VivekAthreya. BG" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“#SaripodhaaSanivaaram beautiful story, a bit convoluted but I liked it nevertheless"

“#SJSuryah the show steller. The man literally saved the movie, with his strong Screen presence & unique performance"

“After a long time, a pakka commercial action block entertainer. #SaripodhaSanivaaram will be a #blockbuster. #Nani and #SjSurya clash #Nani and #VivekaAthreya combo proved once again" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“SJ Surya can play similar roles and deliver similar performances in 100 films and still manage to impress you...Such a gifted actor"