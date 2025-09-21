Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Date, muhurat time, significance & more

Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, is the last day of the Pitru Paksha period, a 15-day lunar phase dedicated to paying homage to ancestors.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this day is observed on Amavasya, a new moon day in the Bhadrapada month. It holds great spiritual and cultural importance and marks the culmination of rituals offered to departed souls for their peace and liberation.

Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Date and Muhurat Time Amavasya Tithi starts: September 21 - 12:16 AM

Amavasya Tithi ends: September 22 - 01:23 AM

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM

Rohina Muhurat:12:38 PM to 01:27 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 01:27 PM to 03:53 PM

Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Rituals Tarpan : This ritual involves offering water and sesame seeds. It is usually performed at sacred rivers, ponds, or even at home. Water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass is offered while chanting mantras.

: This ritual involves offering water and sesame seeds. It is usually performed at sacred rivers, ponds, or even at home. Water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass is offered while chanting mantras. Pind Daan : Made of rice and barley flour, pindas (rice balls) are offered to help liberate souls from earthly attachments.

: Made of rice and barley flour, pindas (rice balls) are offered to help liberate souls from earthly attachments. Shraddha Puja : Perform Shraddha rituals with the guidance of a priest, chanting mantras to invoke blessings.

: Perform Shraddha rituals with the guidance of a priest, chanting mantras to invoke blessings. Feeding Brahmins and the poor : Cooked food, fruits, and sweets are offered to Brahmins or priests, symbolically representing ancestors. Later, it is donated to the needy and fed to cows, birds, and other animals.

: Cooked food, fruits, and sweets are offered to Brahmins or priests, symbolically representing ancestors. Later, it is donated to the needy and fed to cows, birds, and other animals. Charity and donations : Giving donations, clothes, or grains in memory of ancestors brings spiritual merit.

: Giving donations, clothes, or grains in memory of ancestors brings spiritual merit. Light lamps: Some families light lamps in the evening, praying for peace for departed souls.

Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Significance Pitri Paksha is a 15-day period dedicated to honouring the ancestors or forefathers.

The Amavasya (no moon day) in the month of Ashwina, which coincides with Pitru Paksha, is known as the Sarva Pitri Amavasya. Those who missed performing Shraddha on the specific tithi of their ancestors can perform it on this day. Hence, it is called “Sarva” Pitru Amavasya.

In Hindu culture, this day is regarded as a crucial day and is believed to be the day the ancestors leave the earth after 15 days and return to Pitru Loka.

According to the Garuda Purana, the Shradh Paksha, the period when ancestors come to earth, is particularly significant in Hinduism.

It is believed that during the Pitri Paksha, ancestors visit homes in the hopes of being praised by their family members, and in return, they bless the family with their desired wishes.