Saturday Bank Holiday: Are banks closed today, June 22?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated various holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. According to the RBI's holiday schedule, all private and public sector banks remain closed on national holidays, regional state holidays, every Sunday, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers are advised to check the status of bank branch operations before visiting on any specific Saturday.

June 22 has been confirmed as a bank holiday since it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI regulations, banks do not operate on Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. In contrast, the first, third, and any fifth Saturdays are regular working days for banks.

June bank holiday list In June, several cities will observe bank holidays on different dates. For instance, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad (both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram on June 24. Additionally, banks in Chandigarh will be closed on the 1st, 10th, and 18th of June, while Shimla will observe holidays on the 1st and 18th. Bhubaneswar will have holidays on the 10th and 17th, and Jammu will see closures on the 10th and 18th. Srinagar will observe bank holidays on the 10th and 18th as well. Aizawl will have a holiday on the 15th of June.

Banking services on holidays Despite physical branches being closed, customers can still conduct various financial and non-financial transactions through mobile and net banking services on bank holidays. Services such as RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS remain accessible for fund transfers.

Additionally, cash withdrawals can be made at ATMs, and bill payments for utilities like gas and electricity can be processed using bank accounts even when banks are closed.