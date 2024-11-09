Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks open or closed today, November 9, 2024?

  • The RBI mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks close on both the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to Sundays.

Published9 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Indian banks will remain closed today, November 9, 2024, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. This date marks the second Saturday of the month, a designated holiday for banks nationwide under RBI guidelines. The RBI mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks close on both the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to Sundays.

Upcoming November Bank Holidays

Beyond Chhath Puja, several bank holidays are scheduled in November across various states for events such as Diwali, Egas-Bagwal, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Here are some additional key dates for November bank holidays:

Banks will be closed on November 15 in several states for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. The closures will affect branches in Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Srinagar, and Himachal Pradesh.

On November 18, banks across Karnataka will observe a holiday for Kanakadasa Jayanti. Additionally, on November 23, banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the celebration of Seng Kutsnem.

November 12: Banks in Uttarakhand will be closed for Egaas-Bagwaal.

November 15: Banks will observe Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, with closures in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

November 18: Banks in Karnataka will close for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23: In Meghalaya, banks will be closed for Seng Kutsnem.

Digital and ATM Services Available

While branches remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential banking functions. Digital banking services, such as UPI payments and internet banking, along with ATM facilities, will remain operational for everyday transactions. Users are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly.

For a complete list of bank holidays this November, customers can refer to the RBI's official website to check local closures based on regional holidays.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM IST
