Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks open or closed today, November 9, 2024?

Indian banks will remain closed today, November 9, 2024, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. This date marks the second Saturday of the month, a designated holiday for banks nationwide under RBI guidelines. The RBI mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks close on both the second and fourth Saturdays each month, in addition to Sundays.

Upcoming November Bank Holidays Beyond Chhath Puja, several bank holidays are scheduled in November across various states for events such as Diwali, Egas-Bagwal, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Here are some additional key dates for November bank holidays:

November 12: Banks in Uttarakhand will be closed for Egaas-Bagwaal.

November 15: Banks will observe Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, with closures in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

November 18: Banks in Karnataka will close for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23: In Meghalaya, banks will be closed for Seng Kutsnem.

Digital and ATM Services Available While branches remain closed on these days, customers can still access essential banking functions. Digital banking services, such as UPI payments and internet banking, along with ATM facilities, will remain operational for everyday transactions. Users are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly.