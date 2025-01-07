Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 cult-classic film Satya is set for its theatrical re-release on 17 January 2025, after 26 years. The re-release also marks the return of ‘Bhiku Mhatre’, the iconic character that thrust Manoj Bajpayee into the forefront of Bollywood.

Bajpayee called Satya the film that “changed our life and the industry forever” as he announced its re-release. The actor used the hashtag “Mumbai Ka King” in his post.

“See you in theatres again with a film which changed our life and the industry forever!! Come join us in theatres on 17th January!!! #SATYA #Mumbaikaking,” Manoj Bajpayee's X post read.

Earlier, PVR Cinemas and RGV had tweeted to share the news of the film's re-release.

Satya cast The crime drama has star cast that include Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, and JD Chakravarthy. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastava, Govind Namdeo, late Neeraj Vora, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sushant Singh.

How to watch and book tickets for Satya re-release? Catch Satya in theatres on January 17. Film buffs can book tickets for this cult-classic online via platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm or log in to PVR Cinemas to secure a seat.

Given the film's popularity, it's advisable to secure your tickets early to ensure availability.

About Satya Satya is a landmark crime drama film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It tells the story of Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), an innocent man who moves to Mumbai and, through a series of events, becomes embroiled in the city's underworld. The film explores themes of crime, morality, and survival in the gritty, violent backdrop of Mumbai's underbelly.

Satya is praised for its realistic portrayal of the criminal world and its strong performances, particularly by Manoj Bajpayee.

The film's screenplay, co-written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla, intense direction, and compelling narrative garnered critical acclaim. It is considered a seminal film in Indian cinema and is credited with pioneering the modern gangster genre in Bollywood.