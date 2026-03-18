Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates:Will crescent moon be sighted today? Eid announcement hinges on Shawwal sighting

Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Today, March 18, marks the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Supreme Court has officially called for the sighting of crescent moon of Shawwal this evening. Ramadan in Saudi Arabia began on February 28 and today marks the exact one month of the holy Ramzan month. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent signals the end of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

If the crescent moon is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Muslims across the country will continue fasting and wait until it is sighted the following day. Track Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates only at Mint.

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting Process

Muslims across Saudi Arabia will start the process of sighting the crescent moon immediately after the sunset on March 18 – either with binoculars or with naked eyes. In poor weather conditions, binoculars and telescopes are used to locate the moon.

Eid 2026 Crescent Moon Official Announcement

The official announcement in Saudi Arabia will be made as soon as the crescent moon is sighted, with hundreds of people stepping out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the Shawwal crescent.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India

While no official date on Eid-ul-Fitr has been shared yet, many believe that crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid al-Fitr 2026.

If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday, March 20, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Stay tuned for Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates.