Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates:Will crescent moon be sighted today? Eid announcement hinges on Shawwal sighting

Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Today, March 18, marks the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Supreme Court has officially called for the sighting of crescent moon of Shawwal this evening. Ramadan in Saudi Arabia began on February 28 and today marks the exact one month of the holy Ramzan month. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent signals the end of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.
If the crescent moon is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Muslims across the country will continue fasting and wait until it is sighted the following day. Track Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates only at Mint.
Eid 2026 Moon Sighting Process
Muslims across Saudi Arabia will start the process of sighting the crescent moon immediately after the sunset on March 18 – either with binoculars or with naked eyes. In poor weather conditions, binoculars and telescopes are used to locate the moon.
Eid 2026 Crescent Moon Official Announcement
The official announcement in Saudi Arabia will be made as soon as the crescent moon is sighted, with hundreds of people stepping out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the Shawwal crescent.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India
While no official date on Eid-ul-Fitr has been shared yet, many believe that crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid al-Fitr 2026.
If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday, March 20, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Stay tuned for Saudi Arabia Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates.
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: As Saudi Arabia waits o sight the moon, Turkey and Singapore authorities have declared the Eid dates as both countries reply on astronomical calculations.
In Turkey, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20. In Singapore, March 20 will mark the end of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on March 21.
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The sighting of the crescent moon determines the day of the Eid. If it is sighted today, the Eid will be celebrated tomorrow on Friday.
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: It cannot be determined yet. If the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today, India may be able to sight the crescent moon tomorrow, marking the end of the Ramadan period and start of the festivities.
Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The Sun will set at 6:03 pm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today. If the crescent moon is sighted, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow, March 19.
Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: After the sunset at 6:03 pm, people in Saudi Arabia will begin the sighting for the crescent moon. The court has directed the people to look for the moon today on March 18.
Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: If the Shawwal moon is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Muslims across the Kingdom will fast the next day and wait until the moon is sighted after the sunset on March 19.
Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has asked the observers to watch the crescent moon today, March 18.
Saudi Eid Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked the observers and Muslims across the Kingdom to spot the crescent moon today, March 18, which will mark the end the holy month of Ramadan and beginning of the festivities. If the crescent moon is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Muslims will continue fasting and wait until it is sighted the following day. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates on moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.