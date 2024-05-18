‘Historic’: Saudi Arabia hosts 1st swimwear fashion show, signals ‘softening’ austere image
Saudi Arabia hosted its first swimsuit fashion show, featuring models in one-piece swimsuits, marking a significant shift from the conservative norms of the past. The event took place at the Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort.
Saudi Arabia hosted its inaugural fashion show featuring swimsuit models on Friday, marking a significant shift in a country where, less than a decade ago, women were required to wear body-covering abaya robes.