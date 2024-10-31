Saudi Arabia, Singapore ‘ban’ release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali — Here’s why

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 face a box office clash amid Diwali, but both films are banned in Saudi Arabia for controversial content. Singham Again's release has also been delayed in Singapore.

Published31 Oct 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are headed for a fiery box office clash this week amid Diwali celebrations. However, plans for a worldwide release on November 1 have hit snags in Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

The two films have reportedly been ‘banned’ in the Middle Eastern nation of Saudi Arabia over ‘controversial’ references.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Saudi Arabian government has banned the release of Singham Again due to its depiction of ‘religious conflict’. The publication quoted sources saying that the Ajay Devgn-starrer had been banned because of its depiction of Hindu-Muslim conflict. The film trailer incidentally made references to the Ramayana, with the characters presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been banned due to homosexuality references. Fans have suggested that the characters portrayed by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are a couple in the film — with the ban seemingly confirming their claims.

Singham Again will also be delayed in release in Singapore due to censorship compliance issues. Reports suggest that the movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, will now be released a week later, on November 7.

According to a source-based Bollywood Hungama report, the decision was taken because the censor process was not completed on time. Singham Again is now expected to be released next week, on November 7.

Both the films will be showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend. According to exhibitors, “Singham Again”, the latest title in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens. In comparison, Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will occupy the remaining 40 per cent. Trade experts predict that “Singham Again” will open in the 40-45 crore range, while “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” could earn around 20-25 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 06:00 PM IST
