Saudi Arabia's first male robot, Muhammad, has courted controversy after it was seen 'harassing' a female journalist on LiveTV. A seven second video was shared widely on social media, wherein the robot seemingly touched the female reporter, Rawiya Al-Qasimi, "inappropriately" during its debut at DeepFest in Riyadh.

Rawiya Al-Qasimi was visibly uncomfortable with the robot's movement.

Muhammad, Saudi Arabia's first male robot was introduced during the second edition of DeepFast in Riyadh. This robot can carry out tasks that require high precision. It can also work in conditions that may pose a danger to humans, contributing to production efficiency and enhancing safety, according to several media reports.

The robot was developed by QSS Systems as a national project to showcase Saudi Arabia's advancements in artificial intelligence.

The clip was posted on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘TansuYegen’ on March 5, 2024. The share was captioned, “Saudi Robots were announced today."

See the video here

The viral video took social media by storm. Viewers were stunned by the gesture of the robot. Some blamed the programmer, while others called it “natural movement of his hand"

There were some who thought it to be wrong and regarded it as ‘ever-teasing’, and ‘harassment.’ Till now, the video has been viewed by more than 189,000 viewers, and undoubtedly, the numbers are still increasing.

Here's how social media reacted "That's the natural movement of his hands, but she was pretty close to him, so that's why she was touched," a user commented.

Adding a tweak of humour, an individual quipped, “What are these Saudi Robots capable of?"

“That is still harassment, on the part of whoever programs that robot or with whoever controls it," another user wrote.

An X user posted, "Who programmed this robot?"

"I think it's malfunctioning," another user said. "Backend developers need more time to work," another person commented.

“Is the robot indulging in eve teasing?" questioned another.

An account remarked, "The robot programmed in this way, she stood at the wrong spot."

“Almost groped the presenter, eery!" added another.

"Oh my God. Really," a user said. "Womaniser robot," another person said. "Pervert robot," another comment read.

"Such a creep," another person said. "Who trained AI for the exhibition?" another user asked.

