Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Top 10 quotes by India's most controversial freedom fighter

Every year, Savarkar Jayanti is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most controversial freedom fighters.

Why is Savarkar Jayanti celebrated? Savarkar Jayanti is celebrated on May 28, marking the birth of Vinayak Savarkar in 1883. On this day, admirers of Savarkar remember his role in India's independence movement, his philosophy of Hindutva, and his resilience during years of harsh imprisonment under British rule.

The day is observed across various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra, with speeches, discussions, and tributes that highlight his life and ideals. Political leaders, especially from nationalist ideologies, pay homage to his contributions.

Who was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar? According to the Ministry of Culture, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (1883–1966), also known as Veer Savarkar, was a freedom fighter, poet, writer, and political ideologue.

While studying at Fergusson College in Pune, he founded the secret society “Abhinav Bharat” in 1904, advocating armed resistance against British rule.

In London, he established the “Free India Society” and authored The First War of Independence, highlighting the 1857 revolt.

Arrested in 1910 for his revolutionary activities, Savarkar attempted a daring escape in Marseilles but was recaptured and sentenced to 50 years in the Cellular Jail, Andamans.

“This did not, in any way, dampen his spirit or quench his thirst for freedom,” the ministry added.

After his release in 1937, he joined the Hindu Mahasabha and served as its president for about seven years. “Veer Savarkar worked relentlessly for the removal of untouchability through the Hindu Mahasabha.”

The ministry said that in 1951, he dissolved the revolutionary organisation “Abhinav Bharat” and devoted his time and energy to the ideals of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Top 10 thought-provoking quotes by Veer Savarkar: “The sacred soil of Bharat is my home, the blood of her brave is my inspiration, and the triumph of her will is my dream.”

“The world respects those who can stand up for themselves and fight their own battles.”

“A country that does not recognise its heroes, its martyrs, and its warriors is doomed to decay.”

“Independence is never given, it is always taken.”

“Hindu society must rise above the differences of caste and creed if it wants to see the dawn of freedom.”

“Cowards never make history, it is the brave who carve their names in the annals of time.”

“Our only duty is to keep fighting for our nation, come what may.”

“An educated mind is the greatest weapon in the struggle for freedom.”

“A nation's past is its foundation; it must be preserved and honoured.”

“A true leader leads by example, inspires by action, and empowers by vision.”