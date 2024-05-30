Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The main ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony, will take place, followed by Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, on July 14.

ANI has shared the picture of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation card on its official (formerly Twitter) handle. Take a look at the card below,

The guests are requested to adhere to traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony on July 12. The following day, for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, the dress code is Indian formal. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to the "Indian chic" theme for the wedding reception on July 14.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are hosting a grand four-day second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a European luxury cruise ship this week. Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, and others, are attending the gala event.

Yesterday, many other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport as they headed for the pre-wedding festivities, including Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor.

A host of global icons, each a significant figure in their respective fields, graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding ceremony. The list of guests included Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, and popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

