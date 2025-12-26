‘Saved my panic moment’: Founder praises Blinkit for delivering printouts in 15 minutes at Delhi US Embassy

Quick commerce platforms have rapidly grown and already gained immense popularity in India's retail landscape. With platforms promising delivery within 10-15 minutes, these services are utilised by Indian consumers to primarily purchase goods, such as groceries and gadgets. However, an Indian-born founder shared her experience with one such platform for an unexpected need.

While waiting for a visa interview in Delhi, the founder, Gauri Gupta, shared an incident where she used the quick commerce platform Blinkit upon the advice of a guard to receive essential documents.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gauri described the incident and wrote, “I was standing in the queue for my O-1 visa interview at the Delhi US Embassy when I realised I might be missing a couple of documents that Google says are kind of important for O-1 approval. The queue was already insanely long even for an 8 am slot.”

In a moment of panic, she realised there was no time to go to the market, but the guard suggested to use Blinkit.

“There was no time to run to the market. I started panicking a bit. Just then the guard casually goes: “Ma’am, just Blinkit,” she wrote.

Lauding the service, she added, “So while still standing in the queue, I uploaded my documents on the app. They got printed and delivered to me in 15 minutes, while I was still in the queue. Saved my panic moment lol. Visa approved and stamped. Literally saved my day and truly served the best purpose of a last-minute delivery app :) In such moments, services in India feel like a real privilege!”

The print feature on the Blinkit app allows users to print documents from as little as ₹3 per page, passport photos in sets of 8, 16, and 32, along with several other features.

Netizens react The post went viral on social media, with several users praising the quick delivery services available in India, while comparing similar facilities in the USA.

One user wrote, “I wish we could have something that fast and cheap in the USA.”

A user questioned, “Do you still plan to leave then ...think again?”

Another user added, “Quick commerce is literally one of the best innovations we've adopted in India. tech like this is a life saver indeed.”

A user took a jibe and said, "Blinkit just unlocked a new service tier: panic delivery. next up - they'll start offering "forgot my passport at the airport" speedruns."

Another user said, “This is such a perfect example of how everyday innovation quietly makes life easier in India. Moments like these really show the strength of on-demand services not flashy, just incredibly reliable when it matters most. Glad it worked out and congrats on the visa approval.”