'Saw ghost while shooting for Stree': Rajkummar Rao recalls supernatural encounter while working for the Bollywood movie

Livemint

Rajkummar Rao recalls a ghostly encounter during a night shoot for 'Stree'. Its ghostly sequel – Stree 2 – is currently leading in the Box Office, earning 283 crore globally in its opening weekend.

Jaipur: Actors Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor address a press conference of film 'Stree -2', in Jaipur, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_09_2024_000289B)

Rajkumar Rao may have faced supernatural entities while shooting for Stree and its sequel. The actor recalled an unusual photo taken during a night shoot for the 2018 film upon being asked about ghostly encounters in a recent interview.

Reports indicate that the cast and crew had been warned against using a particular abandoned street while shooting was underway in the Chanderi town of Madhya Pradesh. The team however opted to film in the ‘haunted’ location despite cautionary messages shared by locals due to its suitability for the scene.

“A night shoot was underway and I had a shot where I was walking through the lane...and he was randomly clicking photos. And one photo he clicked...he showed me once the shoot got over. I was wondering what was there and then he zoomed in. The fort had an old wall with a slight balcony. And within it you can clearly see a shadowy figure just sitting there at 2:45 am with no face," he recalled.

Director Amar Kaushik had previously recalled facing a slew of difficulties during that particular shoot. As per earlier reports, the crew combatted unexpected technical difficulties throughout the night — including flickering lights and abruptly shattered bulbs.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer has remained a top choice for moviegoers since it was released on August 15 — earning 204 crore in its first four days. Stree 2 earned a whopping 283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend.

"Stree 2" — a direct sequel to the 2018 film — is part of the ambitious horror comedy universe crafted by producer Dinesh Vijan which also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya. The movie sees Rao and his friends (along with the nameless mystery woman played by Kapoor) face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

(With inputs from agencies)

