Sawan 2024: Start date, vrat significance, history and more about this special Somvar

Sawan 2024: Devotees of Shiva and Parvati observe the Shravan month by fasting on Mondays, also known as Sawan Somwar

Published22 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Sawan 2024: Today, July 22, marks the beginning of the month of Sawan. This month is auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

Sawan 2024: The Shravan month also marks the onset of monsoon in India. Celebrated by Hindus, worshippers observe fasts on Mondays, known as Sawan Somwar. Here’s everything you need to know about Sawan 2024 rituals, significance, and date

Sawan 2024 start and end date:

The month of Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19, this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days, which has five Mondays. Devotees can observe five Sawan Somwar's on these dates, for Sawan 2024:

Shravan Calendar

July 22, 2024 - Sawan Begins (First Shravan Somwar vrat)

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Sawan ends (Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat)

For states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan is scheduled for August 5, and will end on September 3.

Sawan 2024 mythological history

According to Indian mythology, Sawan's history can be traced back to the Samudra Manthan, when the gods (devas) and evil forces (asuras) came together to look for ‘Amrit’, or the elixir of immortality.

This incident caused the ocean to churn, leading to the emergence of many things, including jewellery and animals. However, it also brought together a poison so deadly that anyone who came in contact with it was destroyed.

Amid the chaos that ensued during the month of Sawan, all the Gods pleaded with Lord Shiva for a solution. Shiva consumed the poison, causing his body to turn blue. Goddess Parvati, worried about the poison spreading to the Lord's entire body, entered his throat and stopped the poison from spreading further. Thus, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth.

Vrat significance

During the Sharavan month, devotees worship Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Chandra Dev, Shri Hari Vishnu and Maa Laxmi. Satyanarayan Puja is also performed in many homes. Worshippers use puja materials like Belpatra, incense, lamp, pure water, flowers, sweets, and fruits, as offerings.

