Sawan 2025: Somwar vrat dates, fasting rituals and what to eat during Shravan

The month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, is considered highly sacred in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe this period with deep devotion, engaging in prayers, rituals, and fasting.

In 2025, the holy month of Shravan (Sawan) will be observed in South and Western India from Friday, July 11 to Friday, July 25. This sacred period is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and is marked by fasting, prayers, and rituals observed by millions of devotees.

Sawan Somwar 2025 dates Devotees observe fasts on Mondays during Shravan, known as Sawan Somwar Vrats. The dates for 2025 are:

1st Somwar Vrat – Monday, July 14, 2025

2nd Somwar Vrat – Monday, July 21, 2025

3rd Somwar Vrat – Monday, July 28, 2025

4th Somwar Vrat – Monday, August 4, 2025

Sawan 2025: Significance According to Indian mythology, Sawan's history can be traced back to the Samudra Manthan, when the gods (devas) and evil forces (asuras) came together to look for ‘Amrit’, or the elixir of immortality.

This incident caused the ocean to churn, leading to the emergence of many things, including jewellery and animals. However, it also brought together a poison so deadly that anyone who came in contact with it was destroyed.

Amid the chaos that ensued during the month of Sawan, all the Gods pleaded with Lord Shiva for a solution. Shiva consumed the poison, causing his body to turn blue. Goddess Parvati, worried about the poison spreading to the Lord's entire body, entered his throat and stopped the poison from spreading further. Thus, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth.

Sawan 2025: Worship and rituals During Shravan, devotees offer prayers not only to Lord Shiva but also to Maa Parvati, Chandra Dev, Lord Vishnu, and Maa Laxmi. Many households perform Satyanarayan Puja.

Common offerings during worship include belpatra (Bilva leaves), incense sticks, oil lamps (diya), flowers, sweets, and fruits, holy Ganga water and milk for abhishek (ritual bathing of the deity).

Sawan 2025: Foods to eat during fasting Devotees observe fasting and follow a Sattvic (pure and vegetarian) diet as a form of devotion to Lord Shiva. Foods commonly consumed include fresh fruits, dry fruits, dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and paneer.

Fasting dishes during Sawan include sabudana khichdi, kuttu poori, rajgira paratha, samak rice pulao, and fruit chaat, all prepared without onion, garlic, or heavy spices to maintain purity and simplicity in meals.

Sendha namak (rock salt) is used in place of regular salt, and light spices like cumin, black pepper, and ginger are permitted.