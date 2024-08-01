Sawan Shivratri 2024: Whatsapp and Facebook messages, wishes, quotes to share

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 2 this year with devotees across India fasting and praying to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, the occasion falls on the fourteenth day of the waning moon phase or Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. The Kanwar Yatra also will come to an end on Friday as Kanwariyas perform ‘jalabhishek’ by offering holy water to Lord Shiva.