Business News/ News / Trends/  Sawan Shivratri 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook messages, wishes, quotes to share

Sawan Shivratri 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook messages, wishes, quotes to share

Livemint

Shravan Shivratri is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Temples across North India perform puja and shiva darshan during Sawan month.

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 2 this year with devotees across India fasting and praying to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, the occasion falls on the fourteenth day of the waning moon phase or Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. The Kanwar Yatra also will come to an end on Friday as Kanwariyas perform ‘jalabhishek’ by offering holy water to Lord Shiva.

Here are some wishes and messages that you can share:

  • May the divine grace of Lord Shiva fill your life with eternal joy and prosperity. On this sacred occasion of Sawan Shivratri, let’s chant the holy name of Shiva and seek his blessings.
  • Wishing you a very happy and blessed Sawan Shivratri!
  • Spread kindness and love to all. I hope Lord Shiva blesses you and your family. Happy Sawan Shivratri!
  • Happy Sawan Shivratri! May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights.

  • May God bless you with all the happiness on this Sawan Shivratri. Happy Sawan Shivratri!
  • May Lord Shiva bless you with positivity, happiness, and good health. May all your dreams come true this Shivratri. Om Namah Shivay!
  • Celebrate the pious day on Sawan Shivratri with joy of heart and help people understand the divine power and energy of Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Shivratri!
  • On this holy Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions in life.
  • This Sawan Shivratri, may Bholenath remove all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2024!

(With inputs from agencies)

