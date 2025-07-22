Sawan Shivratri 2025: 70+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with loved ones

Sawan Shivratri 2025: The auspicious Sawan Shivratri festival is recognised as one of the most prominent among Hindus. It is held during the month of Shravan in the Hindu lunar calendar and is devoted to Lord Shiva.

According to the details, Sawan Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the waxing moon phase in the Shravan month, this year on Wednesday, 23 July.

Sawan Shivratri is observed during the month of Shravan, while Maha Shivratri marks the convergence of both Shiva and Shakti, as per Hindu's Drik Panchang. Though both are important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, they are different.

On Sawan Shivratri, devotees fast, pray and do rituals to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Here are 70+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with loved ones: Sawan Shivratri 2025: Traditional and devotional wishes May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Sawan Shivratri! Har Har Mahadev! May Bholenath shower you with endless blessings. Om Namah Shivaya! May this Shivratri bring peace to your heart. On this divine occasion, may Shiva's blessings bring happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Sawan Shivratri! Let the power of Lord Shiva destroy all your troubles. Happy Shivratri! May Lord Shiva fulfill all your desires on this holy night. Chant the name of Shiva and experience bliss. Happy Sawan Shivratri! May your soul find peace and clarity in Shiva’s presence. Celebrate this Shivratri with devotion, faith, and love Sawan Shivratri 2025: Messages to share with loved ones Har Har Mahadev! Wishing you a divine Sawan Shivratri. Om Namah Shivaya! Stay blessed. Happy Shivratri! May Mahadev protect you always. Blessings of Bholenath be with you! Mahadev’s grace is infinite. Happy Sawan Shivratri! May this Shivratri fill your life with positivity. Lord Shiva’s blessings always stay with you. May your heart be pure and your thoughts divine. Let’s celebrate Mahadev’s divine power today! Shivratri is a reminder of eternal love and devotion. Sawan Shivratri 2025: WhatsApp wishes to share with loved ones Sawan Shivratri reminds us of the power of faith and devotion. Surrender to Lord Shiva and feel the magic within. May this holy month purify your soul and guide your path. Celebrate the strength of devotion this Shivratri. Let your spirit rise with the vibrations of “Om Namah Shivaya”. In Shiva, we find strength. In Sawan, we find grace. May every chant bring you closer to enlightenment. Let your life be as serene as the Himalayas where Shiva resides. May the divine dance of Shiva remove all negativity. On this night of Shiva, embrace stillness and surrender.