Sawan Shivratri 2025: 70+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with loved ones

Sawan Shivratri 2025: The auspicious Sawan Shivratri festival is recognised as one of the most prominent among Hindus. It is held during the month of Shravan in the Hindu lunar calendar and is devoted to Lord Shiva.
According to the details, Sawan Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the waxing moon phase in the Shravan month, this year on Wednesday, 23 July.
Sawan Shivratri is observed during the month of Shravan, while Maha Shivratri marks the convergence of both Shiva and Shakti, as per Hindu's Drik Panchang. Though both are important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, they are different.
On Sawan Shivratri, devotees fast, pray and do rituals to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings.
