SBI asks man to delete image of entire staff on 'lunch break at 3 pm', netizens say: 'Such a joke'
A customer 30 May took a photograph of the SBI branch, showing entire staff on lunch break, and posted it on X. With SBI reacted on it, it faced netizens' ire.
India's public sector lenders are often under the radar of its customers for not offering services. Recently, State Bank of India's one branch services could not be provided to customers as 'allegedly' the whole staff was on lunch collectively.