India's public sector lenders are often under the radar of its customers for not offering services. Recently, State Bank of India's one branch services could not be provided to customers as 'allegedly' the whole staff was on lunch collectively.

A customer on 30 May took a photograph of the SBI branch, showing the entire staff on lunch break, and posted it on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the 'world can get changed completely, but your services can't'.

ALSO READ: Viral video | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UP

Taking to X, CA Lalit Solanki wrote, “It was 3 PM, and the whole staff was on lunch. Irony, on one side #SBI says we don't have any lunch break and the whole staff was on lunch collectively. Dear @TheOfficialSBI , even the world can get changed completely but your services can't."

The tweet instantly gone viral with 398k views and 6.3 likes.

Following this, the SBI – through its official X handle – expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and asked the social media user to delete the tweet. This tweet too became viral with 122k views.

ALSO READ: 'Maggi wale golgappe': Netizens say, 'Acha combination' after noodle with paani puri recipe goes viral

SBI wrote, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. However, please note that photography/ videography inside branch premises is prohibited due to security reasons. You may be held accountable if these are misused. Therefore, we recommend you to remove these from the social media sites," and adding to remove it "immediately" in next tweet.

When the CA Lalit Solanki did not remove the tweet, SBI on 31 May released a series of tweets stating, “Kindly note that no specific timings have been fixed for the lunch time of staff members in our Branches. Rather the lunch hours are staggered in the branches to ensure that continued services are extended to our esteemed customers during the working hours. However, if you are facing any problem in this regard from any of our branches, please register a complaint in this regard at this link https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf select Raise Complaint - Others >> Personal Segment/Individual Customer // General Banking>>Branch Related>>No Response to Queries and mention brief details of the issue in the last column. Upon successful registration of the complaint, you will receive a complaint no. on your registered mobile no./e-mail ID. Our concerned team will look into it."

After the row gained momentum, several other netizens also commented.

ALSO READ: Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car, Mumbai Police reacts

Here are few comments:

Prince Shaw wrote, "kindly clarify what is the lunch timing of any bank branch.."

Larid Khan commented, "How many lunch breaks do you employees take in a day? Is it 1 or 3 or more? Please clarify"

Ashish Krupakar wrote, "It clearly seems like it was one staggered lunch. Hope they all enjoyed a nice siesta also."

ALSO READ: Viral video: BSF Jawan roasts papad in sand amid severe heatwave; netizens react

Narendra Rawat wrote, "Every staff member goes for lunch at the same time, how come all staff disappear. It's not security then (sic) No one in bank? @RBI"

CA.Abhijit Anand commented, "Esteemed customer. Such a joke."

A netizens wrote, "You have allowed time from 1-3 in a staggered manner, now your employees take 2 hrs lunch breaks"

"No specific timings means why all of the staff’s went for lunch ?? If no one in branch how do you provide continuous service," Gowtham Saran Duraisamy said.

Bhavesh mocking said, "Are you a PO writing these tweets?"

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!