The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday officially released the notification for its Clerk Recruitment 2024, inviting applications for 13,735 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) positions in the clerical cadre.

Aspiring candidates can apply online through SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in, starting December 17, 2024. The application window will remain open until January 7, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to select eligible candidates through a comprehensive process involving online examinations and a language proficiency test.

Important dates Opening Date of Applications: December 17, 2024

Closing Date of Applications: January 7, 2025

Preliminary Examination: February 2025 (tentative)

Main Examination: March/April 2025 (tentative)

What are the eligibility criteria for the exam? Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years as of April 1, 2024. This means applicants born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (inclusive) are eligible. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for candidates from reserved categories, as per government guidelines.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Those with integrated dual degrees (IDD) should ensure their passing date is on or before December 31, 2024.

Language Proficiency Test: A test in the opted local language is mandatory for final selection.

Application Fee General/OBC/EWS Categories: ₹750

SC/ST/PwBD/XS/DXS Categories: Exempted.

The application fee can be paid using debit/credit cards or internet banking.

Here are steps on how to apply Visit the official website www.sbi.co.in

Locate and click on the application link for Clerk Recruitment 2024.

Fill in the required details and upload supporting documents.

Submit the form and pay the applicable fee.

Save a copy of the application for future reference.