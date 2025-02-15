SBI scam alert! Scammer sends fake KYC link with wrong spellings; netizens say, ‘bro needs English coaching classes’

Online scams are becoming common, and fraudsters are using clever tactics to steal personal and financial information. A recent Reddit post exposed a scam involving a fake State Bank of India (SBI) credit card KYC update.

The post shared WhatsApp screenshots where the scammer made an attempt to steal sensitive details by creating a counterfeit SBI website.

Watch the post here:

Advertisement

The first screenshot shows a WhatsApp chat where the scammer sends a link for ‘SBI Credit Card E-KYC Update.’ Instead of leading to the official SBI website, the link directs users to a site that is hosted on Wix, a free website-building platform.

The screenshot was shared on a Reddit post.

Advertisement

Additionally, the scammer shares an ID card labelled “Customer Identity Card,” which is inconsistent with the official ID cards used by SBI employees.

Also Read: Online scams may already be as big a scourge as illegal drugs

When users click on the link, they are directed to a fake webpage that prompts them to enter personal details, including their name, mobile number, and date of birth. The following page then requests sensitive information such as credit card number, expiry date, and CVV.

Advertisement

However, there are clear indications that the website is fraudulent. One prominent clue is a spelling error in the expiry date field, where it is incorrectly written as “Expari date.”

Netizens react A user replied, “The Nigerian scammers used the same logic. 99.99% wouldn't reply to thrm but those who do are gullible enough to be taken for a ride. the response to their emails was their filter system.”

Netizens react to the viral scam post on Reddit.

Advertisement

Another said, “Ex Pari hai vo, scammer referring to his ex.”

A user noted, “They purposely do that to filter out the smart ones.”

"Bro desperately needs English coaching classes and dictionary," another user joked.

Netizens react to the viral scam post on Reddit.

Advertisement

A user said, "It's quite clever. You think these people are dumb to do these mistakes. It's the reverse actually. It will filter out people who are educated and can back out at the last moment. People who aren't educated are most likely to not spot these mistakes and more likely to get trapped. Everybody knows the spelling of "enter". Scammer has created a whole ass website on wix and "doesn't know" the spelling of INTAR. They are simply filtering out people. If this thing didn't worked they would have stopped with these msitakes long ago. But here we are."

Advertisement

Bro desperately needs English coaching classes and dictionary.

A netizen said, "This is an irrelevant question, period. DO NOT TRUST ANY EMPLOYEE ID THEY SHOW YOU. Unless you can scan their RFID card and validate it against the actual SBI Cards employee system it has no reliability whatsoever. Even if it was 100% original issued by SBI, it could belong to a former employee who is no longer authorised to do any business in their name and can not be trusted."

Advertisement

Another said, "Don't remember where, but I have read somewhere that apparently these spelling mistakes are intentional, to filter out people who are not going to be scammed."