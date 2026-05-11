Scam Alert! Cyber fraudsters dupe Bengaluru man of ₹5 lakh via fake wedding invitation

A furniture shop owner in Bengaluru lost ₹5 lakh to cyber fraud after downloading a fake wedding invitation sent through WhatsApp, according to a report by Deccan Herald, citing police.
The 42-year-old resident of Nayandahalli received a file titled “Wedding Apk File Invitation” from a number linked to someone he knew. As soon as he downloaded and opened the APK file, scammers reportedly gained remote access to his mobile phone, according to the report.
Soon after, several unauthorised transactions were made from his bank account, resulting in a loss of ₹5 lakh. Realising he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, the man filed a complaint with the police.
Authorities have registered a case under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is underway, the report stated.
If you’ve lost money in a cyber scam in India, report it immediately. Quick action improves the chances of freezing the fraudulent transaction. The first step is to visit the cybercrime reporting portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be clear, this is the only government-authorised website for reporting cybercrime in India.
Share details such as:
Mobile number
Bank/account details
Transaction ID
Amount lost
Time of transaction
Screenshots or messages related to the scam
File an online complaint through the official portal:
National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
Inform your bank immediately and request that they:
Block or freeze suspicious transactions
Temporarily disable UPI or net banking if required
Generate a fraud dispute or reference number
Uninstall the app immediately
Change banking and email passwords
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)
Scan the phone using a trusted antivirus
Factory reset the device if the compromise appears serious.
After the successful registration of your complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, you can track its progress by following the given steps:
Click on the ‘Track Your Complaint’ tab.
Enter your complaint reference number.
Go through the real-time updates and actions taken by authorities.
Furthermore, do remember that this portal is closely monitored by the nation's prominent law enforcement agencies, ensuring that complaints are assigned to the relevant cyber cell for investigation, verification, tracking, cross-checking, and appropriate legal action.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.