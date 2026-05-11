Scam Alert! Cyber fraudsters dupe Bengaluru man of ₹5 lakh via fake wedding invitation

A furniture shop owner in Bengaluru lost ₹5 lakh to cyber fraud after downloading a fake wedding invitation sent through WhatsApp, according to a report by Deccan Herald, citing police.
The 42-year-old resident of Nayandahalli received a file titled “Wedding Apk File Invitation” from a number linked to someone he knew. As soon as he downloaded and opened the APK file, scammers reportedly gained remote access to his mobile phone, according to the report.
Soon after, several unauthorised transactions were made from his bank account, resulting in a loss of ₹5 lakh. Realising he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, the man filed a complaint with the police.
Authorities have registered a case under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is underway, the report stated.
If you’ve lost money in a cyber scam in India, report it immediately. Quick action improves the chances of freezing the fraudulent transaction. The first step is to visit the cybercrime reporting portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be clear, this is the only government-authorised website for reporting cybercrime in India.
Share details such as:
Mobile number
Bank/account details
Transaction ID
Amount lost
Time of transaction
Screenshots or messages related to the scam
File an online complaint through the official portal:
National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
Inform your bank immediately and request that they:
Block or freeze suspicious transactions
Temporarily disable UPI or net banking if required
Generate a fraud dispute or reference number
Uninstall the app immediately
Change banking and email passwords
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)
Scan the phone using a trusted antivirus
Factory reset the device if the compromise appears serious.
After the successful registration of your complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, you can track its progress by following the given steps:
Click on the ‘Track Your Complaint’ tab.
Enter your complaint reference number.
Go through the real-time updates and actions taken by authorities.
Furthermore, do remember that this portal is closely monitored by the nation's prominent law enforcement agencies, ensuring that complaints are assigned to the relevant cyber cell for investigation, verification, tracking, cross-checking, and appropriate legal action.