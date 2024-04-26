Scam alert! Fraudster impersonates MS Dhoni to con cricket fans

With cricket fever on the rise and a large number of MS Dhoni fans online, it's important to be aware of a scam circulating on social media. Taking advantage of the cricket trend, scammers are posing as MS Dhoni and requesting ₹600 from fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One such incident has come to attention, involving a scammer who requested money while impersonating MS Dhoni. In a screenshot shared on social media, a user on Instagram received a message stating, "Hi, I am MS Dhoni, messaging you from my private account. I am currently in the outskirts of Ranchi and I have forgotten my wallet. Could you please transfer ₹600 via PhonePe so I can return home by bus? I will send the money back once I am home."

The tweet has gone viral and grnered around 330.1K views on X. Users also commented on the viral post.

One user wrote, “Whistle podu at where dude has proved authenticity."

One user joked and said, "Looks real, where is the QR??"

Some other user added, “Kya Kya Dekhna pad rha hai"

Another wrote, “Scammer provided 2 factor authentication. Selfie and then whistle podu."

"One condition, only if you don't retire until 2050.. otherwise I trust you," one fan wrote.

“Scam karne ka tarika thoda casual hai," someone commented.

“Inko sab jagah free ki ride mil jaegi, agar chahein to."

Meanwhile, the CSK is placed on the fifth rank in the points table with 8 points with net run rate of 0.415. Out of the 8 matches played, the team lost 4 and won 4. This Sunday, CSK will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per Google's win probability meter, CSK is likely to win the match.

