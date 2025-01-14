Cyber fraudsters disguising as police officers and then duping innocent people and senior citizens have become a routine. Recently, an Indian man shared a video of a caller from Pakistan using similar tactics and asked others to be aware. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man named Shiv Arora took to Instagram to share a short video of a conversation with a scammer who made a WhatsApp call originating from Pakistan and had display pic of police officer.

In a video, the caller can be heard claiming that a loved one had been arrested.

Following that, the scamster told Arora to tell the name of the kid, so that he can let him speak to his son.

However, outsmarting the scamster, Arora told his own name to the fraudster, adding he was in Moradabad.

When asked about the relationship with the allegedly arrested boy, the man quipped that he was "Nani" (maternal grandmother).

Later, the scamster inisited on speaking to the mother of the kid. When a man told a woman standing near him that police wanted to speak and they are saying Shiv has been arrested.

Making someone speak, the fraudster started saying "Mumma, mumma" which made every laugh, follwoing which the scammer disconnected the call.

Making others aware about not falling into such traps, Arora said, "This is a **SCAM** targeting vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly. Please be vigilant and warn your family and friends about these deceitful tactics."

He also shared a few tips and urged people not to share any personal information, or transfer any money. He also asked to report such calls immediately to your local authorities.

Earlier this week, a man in west Delhi was duped of ₹9 lakh by Cyberfrauds who posed as officials assigned by the electricity department to resolve his complaint.

This happened after the man went to the electricity department for a name change application of his power connection.

While returning, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller was posing as a power discom official asked him to pay ₹13 outstanding balance, which the complainant paid.