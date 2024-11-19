Scam alert! Swiggy Instamart user claims to receive underweight vegetables: Paid ₹89 for 600 gm but received…

A Swiggy Instamart user recently claimed to have received vegetables which weighed less than the value shown on the food delivery application. The user received 145 gm of cauliflower, which was supposed to weigh 400-600 gm, according to his post on Reddit.

Mint couldn't independently confirm the claim made by the Swiggy Instamart user.

In his post, the Reddit user PsyHil89 shared his experience of ordering vegetables from the quick commerce giant.

“This happened to me a month back during Shradh. It was getting late, and vegetables were out of stock with the local vendor, so I decided to try ordering from Instamart. Prices were a little expensive compared to the local market, but it was urgent, for which I was ready to pay,” wrote the Reddit user in the post.

He explained how the strikingly lesser weight of cauliflower made him suspicious of the weight of all the vegetables he ordered. Later, he measured the weight of all the veggies and found most below the value mentioned on Swiggy Instamart.

“Phool gobhi paid 89 ₹for a weight between 400-600 gm but received 145 gm of phool gobi,” read the text in the image shared by the Reddit user in his post.

“One of the veggies (cauliflower) made me check all the other ones for their weight Most of the vegetables were underweight,” he added.

The user also claimed that he tried his best to resolve the matter by complaining to Swiggy's customer care service; however, he was unable to receive a satisfactory response from their customer care.

“Swiggy support was shameless, including their escalation team, as they were not ready to replace the items and were trying to play smart with words for a partial refund. Finally reported the issue to govt's Ingram consumer helpline and also mailed my bank to reverse credit the amount.”

Netizens reaction The social media post sparked criticism of Swiggy's grocery delivery services.

“This should be direct consumer court case, they should be fined and you can follow case with cheating,” commented a social media user on the post.

A user shared their experience ordering items and wrote, “I have a digital scale. Got underweight products. Same story, gave me 50% refund, and I agreed. Then I realised, what about the others who doesn't have a scale? How widespread this practice is? Even I wouldn't think to weigh it, but that day my son was playing with it and thats how it came to light.”