Scamanda — How one woman faked cancer for cash; docuseries streaming now—Where to watch

Scamanda docuseries explores the gripping story of Amanda Riley, a woman who falsely claimed to be battling stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This four-part docuseries dives deep into Riley’s web of deceit and the impact her actions had on her community.

The hoax and the online deception In 2012, Riley, a young wife and mother from San Jose, California, publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma. To gain sympathy and financial support, Riley started a blog titled "Lymphoma Can Suck It," which chronicled her alleged battle with cancer. Through this blog, she portrayed herself as terminally ill, falsely reporting her condition to friends, family, and the wider community.

Advertisement

The financial gain Riley’s carefully crafted online persona garnered widespread attention and sympathy. As her story spread, she received tens of thousands of dollars from people who believed her lies, helping to fund her fabricated medical expenses. Her online presence and subsequent financial windfall continued until 2019, when the truth began to unravel.

Investigation unfolds The hoax came to light when a close friend anonymously tipped off investigative producer Nancy Moscatiello. Over the course of five years, Moscatiello painstakingly uncovered the truth behind Riley’s claims, exposing the fraud that had ensnared hundreds of people.

Advertisement

Riley's scheme and the deception methods Riley went to extreme lengths to maintain the illusion of her illness. She shaved her head, falsified medical records, and even convinced her family to back her story. Anyone who questioned her story was met with hostility, and she used manipulation tactics to silence those who doubted her.

The legal outcome Federal authorities identified 349 individuals who contributed over $100,000 to Riley’s fake cancer treatment. In May 2022, Riley pled guilty to fraud in connection with the scam. She was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $105,000 in restitution to the victims. Currently, Riley is serving the remainder of her sentence at a residential reentry center in Southern California after being released from a Texas prison in December 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read | Squid Game Season 3 release date OUT! Korean television series to debut on OTT