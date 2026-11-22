As winter approaches and the year nears its end, several people must be planning their vacations. Travelling by train has always been a preferred choice for Indians due to its comfort, affordability and, most importantly, the spectacular views it offers. The arrival of semi-high-speed trains like Vande Bharat has added to the charm of train journeys, making scenic travel even more enjoyable

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While Vande Bharat trains are widely recognised for their airline-style comfort, they also offer passengers something beyond modern amenities — stunning views of India's diverse landscapes along the way.

Here are some of the scenic views you can experience while travelling on Vande Bharat trains:

New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra For travellers planning a spiritual getaway, the Vande Bharat Express offers a convenient connection between Delhi and Katra, the gateway to the Vaishno Devi shrine. During winter, the region experiences cold temperatures, with passengers potentially getting views of snow-covered mountains along the route.

Train number 22439 will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am and reach Katra at 2 pm. On its return journey, train number 22440 will depart from Katra at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11 pm.

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The minimum fare for travelling from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station in the chair car is ₹1,630, while the fare for the executive chair car is ₹3,015.

Also Read | Empty Vande Bharat travels 463 km without proper brakes; probe on

Bengaluru to Goa Goa remains a popular choice for winter holidays, offering pleasant weather, scenic beaches and a vibrant atmosphere. The Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat route provides a convenient travel option for those heading to the coastal destination.

Train No. 26655 will leave Yesvantpur Junction at 7:35 am and arrive at Madgaon at 8:55 pm. En route, it will halt at 12 stations: Shravanabelagola (9:03 am), Hassan (9:38 am), Sakleshpur (10:20 am), Subrahmanya Road (12:40 pm), Kabakaputtur (1:25 pm), Mangaluru Junction (3:05 pm), Udupi (4:20 pm), Kundapura (4:38 pm), Mookambika Road Byndoor (5:20 pm), Murdeshwar (6 pm), Gokarna Road (7 pm) and Karwar (7:45 pm).

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According to a report by The Hindu, the fare for the Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express varies depending on the travel class. Passengers will pay approximately ₹1,369 for an AC Chair Car (CC) ticket and ₹2,795 for an Executive Chair Car (EC) ticket.

These fares include the base ticket price, reservation and superfast charges, along with 5% GST.

Delhi to Dehradun The Delhi–Dehradun Vande Bharat offers passengers scenic views as the flat landscapes of North India gradually transition into the Himalayan foothills. The journey captures the striking geographical shift from the Indo-Gangetic plains to the mountain ranges, making it an appealing route for travellers looking to enjoy the region's natural beauty.

With a travel time of 4 hours and 45 minutes, the train will cover a distance of 302 km. The train will operate on all days of the week except Wednesdays.

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The fare for an AC Chair Car ticket from Delhi to Dehradun will be ₹1,065, while an Executive Chair Car ticket will cost ₹1,890. Train number 22457, departing from Anand Vihar Railway Station, is scheduled to leave at 17:50 or 5:50 pm and arrive in Dehradun by 22:35 or 10:35 pm.

Katra to Srinagar The Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat route, introduced in 2026 as part of the expanded railway network in Kashmir, offers passengers a journey through some of India's most spectacular landscapes. One of its major highlights is the Chenab Rail Bridge, which stands 359 metres above the riverbed and is recognised as the world's highest railway bridge. The stretch offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

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Train numbers 26401/26402: Train 26401 will depart from Katra at 8:10 am, reach Srinagar at 11:08 am and stop at Banihal at 9:58 am. Train 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 pm, arrive in Katra at 4:48 pm and stop at Banihal at 3:10 pm. This train does not run on Tuesdays.

Train numbers 26403/26404: Train 26404 will depart from Srinagar at 8:00 am, reach Katra at 10:58 am and stop at Banihal at 9:02 am. Train 26403 will leave Katra at 2:55 pm, arrive in Srinagar at 5:53 pm and stop at Banihal at 4:40 pm. This train does not run on Wednesdays.

Howrah–Puri The Howrah–Puri route is a good option for travellers seeking a combination of spiritual experiences and a relaxing seaside holiday. Puri is renowned for the Jagannath Temple and its popular beach. Winter offers pleasant weather for exploring the town, visiting the nearby Konark Sun Temple and sampling Odisha's coastal cuisine.

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The train offers two types of coaches: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. On the Puri–Howrah route, the price of an AC Chair Car ticket is ₹1,430, including ₹328 as catering charges, while an Executive Chair Car ticket costs ₹2,615, including ₹389 as catering charges.

For train 22895 from Howrah to Puri, the price of an AC Chair Car ticket is ₹1,265, including ₹162 as catering charges, while an Executive Chair Car ticket costs ₹2,420, including ₹195 as catering charges. It is important to note that food is optional on the train, and if passengers opt for the ‘No Food Option ’, the catering charge will not be added to the fare.

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